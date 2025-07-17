Alestra Kepa-Hati was four when she died in 2015. Photo / NZ Police

Alestra Kepa-Hati was four when she died in 2015. Photo / NZ Police

Northland police have arrested and charged two people with neglect following the death of a 4-year-old in Kaikohe 10 years ago.

Alestra Kepa-Hati died in October 2015 and her case has been investigated by police since then.

Alestra suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two separate head injuries in the weeks leading up to her death.

Northland Criminal Investigation Branch’s Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall said a man and a woman have been arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation.

The 60-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were both charged with four counts of neglect of a child under 18.