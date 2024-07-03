Alestra Kepa-Hati's death is still being investigated. Photo / NZME

Northland police are investigating a nine-year-old case of the unexplained death of a four-year-old, Alestra Kepa-Hati in Kaikohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy says at the time of Alestra’s death in October 2015, she was living with caregivers in the rural town.

“As part of this investigation, we are looking into the circumstances of her death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained.

“Police, including the CIB, are making further enquiries into this matter, and are gathering information about the circumstances leading up to Alestra’s death.”

He said police were working to analyse all information and were asking for anyone with information to come forward.