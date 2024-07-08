Advertisement
Updated

Alestra Kepa-Hati: Investigations into historical Far North child’s death reveal ‘injuries did not just happen’

Avneesh Vincent
By
2 mins to read
Alestra Kepa-Hati's injuries did not just happen. Photo / NZME

Police investigations into the unexplained death of a young child in the Far North nine years ago have found that injuries suffered by Alestra Kepa-Hati, 4, were not a coincidence.

She died in Kaikohe in October 2015.

Northland CIB’s Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall said in the weeks leading up to the child’s death she was found to have suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two separate head injuries.

“These injuries did not just happen. It is likely someone knows something or has seen something and that’s why we need the community’s help.”

On Friday, the police revealed that they had identified two people of interest.

Officers were continuing to speak to two people of interest concerning the death of Alestra, who was living with caregivers in rural Kaikohe at the time, Syddall confirmed.

“Allegiances change over time, and now is the time to do the right thing by this innocent child.”

“From the information we have gathered so far, Friday 28 August 2015 was the last day she was seen by anyone other than her caregivers and is said to have been uninjured and healthy.”

Syddall urged anyone who saw Alestra or had any involvement with her or her two younger siblings after August 28, 2015, to come forward.

People can contact the police through their 105 reporting line or by referencing file number 151003/8395.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

