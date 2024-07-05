Advertisement
Northland police speaking to two people after unexplained death of Alestra Kepa-Hati nine years ago

Avneesh Vincent
By
2 mins to read
A police investigation into a child's 2015 death in Kaikohe continues. Photo / NZME

Northland police have identified two people of interest after a child’s unexplained death nine years ago.

On Thursday, police said they were investigating the October 2015 death of four-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati in Kaikohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, the Far North Investigations Manager, said police were speaking with two people following the child’s death.

Police are also looking for witnesses who saw Alestra or were involved with her or her two younger siblings between August 28 and October 2, 2015

“We know there are people in our community who know what happened to Alestra. We have a grieving whānau who need closure for the death of their loved one.

“Any piece of information – no matter how small, how old, or seemingly insignificant – could be the key piece of the puzzle we need to bring this case to a resolution.”

Earlier, Fouhy said Alestra was living with caregivers in the rural town in 2015.

Alestra reportedly suffered a minor seizure, fell and hit her head.

When her caregivers went to check on her after she went to bed, she was limp.

She was airlifted to Starship Hospital but died shortly after.

Rachel Leota, deputy chief executive for Tamaraki and Whānau Services, said the death of a child was heartbreaking, and she wanted to acknowledge the whānau and wider community who loved them.

Fouhy said police were working to analyse all information and were urging anyone with any information to come forward.

“Information can be provided in person at a local Police station or through our 105 reporting line by referencing file number 151003/8395.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111,” he said.

