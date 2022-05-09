Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland students ditch school and university for jobs to make ends meet

5 minutes to read
Northland youth faces hardships in paying for his education, and says the country's education system has "failed him". Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland youth faces hardships in paying for his education, and says the country's education system has "failed him". Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A Northland teen who started working at 9 to help pay his family's bills says he eventually quit school in a bid to keep a roof over his head.

Steve Brown* is one of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei