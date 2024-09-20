It’s an initiative that has been mostly student-led and encouraged the use of te reo Māori not just as a language but as part of different concepts such as manaaki [kindness] and whānau [family].

Head and tuakiri prefect Anna Reuben said part of her role is to prioritise the celebration of cultural diversity within the kura and make sure everyone feels welcome.

That included developing a two-week programme to encourage the education and participation of both students and staff.

“The activities we have planned for this week mainly focus on expanding knowledge of culture and also providing a space to work on their awareness and hauora as a whole.”

Those activities included manaaki Monday to practice acts of kindness, tūhono Thursday to connect with others you don’t usually and whakawhetai Friday to practice gratitude.

Each day included competitions or challenges such as simply saying kia ora to someone you don’t know, she said.

Reuben said it had been gratifying to see teachers especially wanting to get involved and expand their understanding of te reo Māori.

The activities acted as a tool for self-development and a way to feel more connected, taking pride in the language in a safe and immersive way.

She added that on a personal note, it was also encouraging to see non-Māori students picking up the mantle and getting involved too.

Her wish for the public was to consider how they could immerse themselves not just within Māori culture but their own identity.

Principal Natasha Hemara said the kaupapa over the next two weeks was bringing consciousness and support to learn the language.

The kura has been promoting the use of the language far beyond just this week which has helped develop a strong sense of inclusivity.

Opportunities to learn the language and develop an understanding of different concepts harboured a sense of connection as well, she said.

Hora Hora Primary School principal Pat Newman said te reo Māori is the “lifeblood” of Aotearoa New Zealand, and it was vital to not just use but revere the language.

For tamariki, the use of te reo Māori had become more normal but there were still others countrywide who needed more convincing, he said.

The use of the language came hand in hand with learning the history of the local area.

“What other country in the world doesn’t learn about its own history and learn about its history in the local areas.”

Newman said the kura took a school trip to watch Encanto Te Reo Māori at the movies on Monday.

They then put on an impromptu concert in the Whangārei CBD to the delight of passing onlookers.

It added to similar performances by Whangārei Intermediate School and Te Kura O Otangarei at Whangārei Central Library over the week.

Whangārei Intermediate School perform at Whangārei Central Library.

Hora Hora Primary School students and staff also visited a marae on Friday where teachers performed a story about the area.

Newman said it was incredible to see the pride in students who performed on Monday which highlighted why encouraging te reo use was so important.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



