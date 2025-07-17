A Ministry of Education spokesperson said it had offered support to the school if needed.
“School closures are decisions made by individual school boards who are best placed to assess the safety and well-being of their students and staff, and they will keep their communities updated through their regular channels.”
Whangārei District Council have been approached directly for comment.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.