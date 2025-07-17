Kamo Intermediate School has been forced to close due to a 'major' water leak today. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Kamo Intermediate School has been forced to close due to a 'major' water leak today. Photo / NZME

A major water leak has forced a Whangārei school to close so that urgent repairs can be carried out.

At about 12.40pm today, Te Kamo Intermediate School announced on Facebook that it had been advised of a major water leak outside the school grounds.

All water would need to be turned off, which meant the school had to close “effective immediately”.

Whangārei District Council said in a Facebook post that traffic was expected around the area while children were collected.

“Our contractors are on site and we’re working on the problem,” the post said.