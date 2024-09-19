Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northern Swords senior rugby league teams make their mark in NZRL Championship

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Eroni Biukoto in action at the NZRL Championships.

Eroni Biukoto in action at the NZRL Championships.

Whangārei’s Northern Swords campaign proved to be a significant success, with both the men’s and women’s teams reaching the finals during the two-day NZRL National tournament last weekend.

In spite of the rainy weather in Rotorua, the excitement was palpable as the top women’s and men’s teams in Aotearoa competed fiercely at Puketawhero Park.

Despite ultimately falling short in their final matches, both teams managed to get into the final stage of the tournament.

The men’s team excelled in the round-robin stage, securing victories against Wellington Orcas (24-20), Te Tai Tokerau Rugby League (44-4) and Coastline (20-16) before going down to Wellington (24-14).

Eroni Biukoto in action at the NZRL Championships where both the men and women's teams made it to the finals.
Eroni Biukoto in action at the NZRL Championships where both the men and women's teams made it to the finals.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Manager Macca Tawha expressed his pride in the team’s efforts, especially given the challenges they faced, including player availability and serious injuries.

Northern Swords Senior Men’s coach Neville Rogers said he was optimistic about what lies ahead.

“The Northern Swords men’s is in an amazing place at the moment with a great influx of potential able to compete against the much bigger zones and be successful.

“Complemented by experienced and seasoned campaigners who were able to offer leadership and guidance to continue the resurgence of rugby league within RLN. Very proud to have been part of the effort from all the players and staff who choose to take up the challenge and make another national final. The future looks bright.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Traveling to Rotorua with only 21 players, the newly formed Swords demonstrated a remarkable blend of youth and experience, with Daley Johnson and Warriors Academy player Harlem Cooper combining well to showcase the depth of talent of rugby league in Northland.

Meanwhile, the women’s team was impressive, led by the dynamic duo of former Kiwi Ferns coach Bejay Hewitt and co-coach Kita Leota.

Sian Telfer in action at the NZRL Championships wher the women's team had an impressive run.
Sian Telfer in action at the NZRL Championships wher the women's team had an impressive run.

The experienced coaches aided by knowledgeable trainer Bryce Wilson executed a masterclass strategy, helping the team secure notable victories against teams they were defeated by last year, Waikato (28-6) and the Bay of Plenty (20-8).

Coach Hewitt expressed the incredible development in the squad despite losing the final to Coastline (20-12), where many of the players were new to league this year.

Manager Pele Phillips emphasised the growth of women’s rugby league in Northland and shared her excitement about the positive impact the team’s success will have on next year’s club competition.

Jocelyn Salu in the NZRL Championship game in Wellington.
Jocelyn Salu in the NZRL Championship game in Wellington.

Both teams are eagerly anticipating the 2025 representative season and will be hoping to bring the championship back to the North.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate