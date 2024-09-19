Northern Swords senior rugby league teams make their mark in NZRL Championship

Manager Macca Tawha expressed his pride in the team’s efforts, especially given the challenges they faced, including player availability and serious injuries.

Northern Swords Senior Men’s coach Neville Rogers said he was optimistic about what lies ahead.

“The Northern Swords men’s is in an amazing place at the moment with a great influx of potential able to compete against the much bigger zones and be successful.

“Complemented by experienced and seasoned campaigners who were able to offer leadership and guidance to continue the resurgence of rugby league within RLN. Very proud to have been part of the effort from all the players and staff who choose to take up the challenge and make another national final. The future looks bright.”

Traveling to Rotorua with only 21 players, the newly formed Swords demonstrated a remarkable blend of youth and experience, with Daley Johnson and Warriors Academy player Harlem Cooper combining well to showcase the depth of talent of rugby league in Northland.

Meanwhile, the women’s team was impressive, led by the dynamic duo of former Kiwi Ferns coach Bejay Hewitt and co-coach Kita Leota.

Sian Telfer in action at the NZRL Championships wher the women's team had an impressive run.

The experienced coaches aided by knowledgeable trainer Bryce Wilson executed a masterclass strategy, helping the team secure notable victories against teams they were defeated by last year, Waikato (28-6) and the Bay of Plenty (20-8).

Coach Hewitt expressed the incredible development in the squad despite losing the final to Coastline (20-12), where many of the players were new to league this year.

Manager Pele Phillips emphasised the growth of women’s rugby league in Northland and shared her excitement about the positive impact the team’s success will have on next year’s club competition.

Jocelyn Salu in the NZRL Championship game in Wellington.

Both teams are eagerly anticipating the 2025 representative season and will be hoping to bring the championship back to the North.