“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we are working hard to identify those responsible.”

This morning’s burglaries follow a similar incident on Wednesday morning about 12.20am, when offenders smashed a window to gain entry to a Victoria St vape store.

They obtained a large amount of product from the store and fled in two vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about this morning’s burglaries can contact police on 105, quoting job number P060023376 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, clicking “Update Report” and reference the job number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.