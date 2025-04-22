The truth about your pet’s weight 

Excess weight can cause discomfort & reduce lifespan of your pet.

Every cat and dog owner knows how tough it is to say “no” to a pet, but those extra treats could be putting your beloved companion’s health at risk, and even shortening their life expectancy. Worryingly, studies show that even the most well-intentioned owners often struggle to accurately identify when their pet is overweight.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition Professional Consulting Veterinarian, Dr Hannah Cleary, says that maintaining a healthy weight is “exceptionally important to pet health”.

A 2022 survey conducted in the United States by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention1 found that 61% of cats and 59% of dogs are overweight or obese, with most owners failing to realise weight was an issue.

In the survey, only 28% of cat owners and 17% of dog owners acknowledged that their pets were overweight, with 84% of dogs and 70% of cat owners assessing their pets’ body condition as healthy.

“We have a real disparity between what is really happening with pet weight and what pet parents think is happening. So as vets, we should be prioritising these conversations with pet parents, although it can be a sensitive subject,” says Cleary.

“Traditionally, we believed that obesity or being overweight was not a significant issue for pets, but we now know that it actually places pets in a chronic state of low-grade inflammation and can reduce their lifespan.

“There was a landmark study2 that looked at two groups of Labradors, where one group was fed 25% less food than the other. The dogs that were fed restricted amounts lived, on average, two years longer than those without dietary restriction. So there can be some significant implications for our pets in terms of lifespan and comorbid conditions.

“Overweight and obese dogs are more prone to joint problems like osteoarthritis and other orthopaedic issues, as well as decreased exercise tolerance and breathing problems. They are also more likely to suffer from heart problems and certain cancers, among other health concerns3.

“For overweight and obese cats, we can see an increased risk of diabetes, lameness, fatty liver, some cancers, skin conditions – as they are unable to groom properly – and lower urinary tract disease, which can be frustrating to owners to get under control4.”

Cleary says a variety of factors can cause pet obesity and not all of them are obvious.

“Overfeeding for sure – owners love to treat their pets, and they see feeding their pets as a way to show love. Reduced exercise can also contribute to the issue. There could be health problems at play, so it’s important for owners to consult their vet to rule out any underlying causes for weight gain first.”

Cleary acknowledges that – as with humans – resolutions to reduce calories and increase exercise in pets can be difficult to sustain long term.

“Luckily for pets there are other options, such as pet foods formulated specifically to support weight loss. These foods contain nutrients which can support pets’ weight loss in ways other than just reducing calories.”

To support pet owners in the pet’s weight loss journey, Hill’s Pet Nutrition has a range of weight management foods. One option is Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic, which utilises the science of predictive biology.

“Predictive biology is the study of how nutrients can affect gene expression,” says Cleary. “We’ve looked at specific nutrient blends that can turn up the genes that help metabolise fat and reduce the expression of the fat storing genes.”

Prescription Diet Metabolic is available for both cats and dogs, in both dry and wet options. It includes a unique blend of fibre to help dogs feel full and satisfied, which can reduce begging. Begging can be a significant challenge for pet parents and lead to giving extra treats.

Hill’s Prescription Diet foods should be fed only as recommended by your pet’s vet. If you are not sure whether your pet may be overweight or think your pet does need to lose weight, make an appointment with their vet to discuss your concerns. They will assess your pet’s health and nutritional needs and recommend the right food for your pet.

Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. (2023). 2023 Pet Weight and Nutrition Survey. https://www.petobesityprevention.org/2023 Kealy, R. D., Lawler, D. F., Ballam, J. M., Mantz, S. L., Biery, D. N., Greeley, E. H., ... & Stowe, H. D. (2002). Effects of diet restriction on life span and age-related changes in dogs. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, 220(9), 1315-1320. German, A. J., Woods, G. R. T., Holden, S. L., Brennan, L., & Burke, C. (2018). Dangerous trends in pet obesity. The Veterinary record, 182(1), 25. Tarkosova D, Story MM, Rand JS, Svoboda M. Feline obesity – prevalence, risk factors, pathogenesis, associated conditions and assessment: a review. Veterinarni Medicina 2016, 61(6), 295–307.