Trails he has worked on include the Hātea Loop, the Kamo Shared Path, the Riverside Shared Path, the Waipu Cove Walk/Cycle Trail, the Bay of Islands’ Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail and the recently opened Kaihu Valley Trail in Kaipara.

As well as his engineering contributions, Gwilliam often volunteers his time and resources to build new trails and advise community groups.

The Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail is one of the many trails Steve Gwilliam has designed and helped build. Photo / NZME

He was nominated for the award by the Northland Regional Trails project team, with volunteer Amanda Bennett saying his passion for cycling tracks makes him a local hero.

“He’s unwavering in his commitment to enhance outdoor experiences for everyone.”

Bennett gives the example of the opening of the Kaihu Valley Trail in June 2023, when Gwilliam voluntarily cut down weeds and painted a shed, to brighten the area before the opening.

Gwilliam admitted he felt embarrassed to receive the award, as he preferred to work under the radar, but said it was nice to be recognised for time spent volunteering.

His ultimate dream is for Northland to have a multi-day cycle trail, running from Mangawhai all the way up the east coast to the Twin Coast Cycle Trail in the Bay of Islands, using this existing trail to the west coast, then linking to the Kaihu Valley Trail and down to Dargaville.

Such a trail would be a great tourist attraction, as well as getting more people outdoors, he said.

But, like many infrastructure items in Northland, more funding is needed for the dream to come true, Gwilliam said.

Phil Culling, the deputy chief executive of Herenga ā Nuku, said Gwilliam has sparked his community’s desire to build and link cycle trails around Northland.

“The trails Steve Gwilliam has contributed to will significantly improve Northland’s health, wellbeing and economic development. He has had a remarkable impact on Tai Tokerau.”

