Phil Culling from Herenga ā Nuku presents Steve Gwilliam with his Outdoor Access Champion Award for his work on Northland’s cycle trails.
Northern Advocate journalist Denise Piper speaks with Outdoor Access Champion Steve Gwilliam about his work with Northland cycle trails.
A man driven by his own passion for adventure cycling and mountain biking to build new Northland cycle trails has been recognised as an Outdoor Access Champion.
Whangārei’s Steve Gwilliam was presented the award by Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission, for his time spent designing and building cycle trails, and promoting public access to the outdoors.
Bennett gives the example of the opening of the Kaihu Valley Trail in June 2023, when Gwilliam voluntarily cut down weeds and painted a shed, to brighten the area before the opening.
Gwilliam admitted he felt embarrassed to receive the award, as he preferred to work under the radar, but said it was nice to be recognised for time spent volunteering.
His ultimate dream is for Northland to have a multi-day cycle trail, running from Mangawhai all the way up the east coast to the Twin Coast Cycle Trail in the Bay of Islands, using this existing trail to the west coast, then linking to the Kaihu Valley Trail and down to Dargaville.
Such a trail would be a great tourist attraction, as well as getting more people outdoors, he said.
But, like many infrastructure items in Northland, more funding is needed for the dream to come true, Gwilliam said.
Phil Culling, the deputy chief executive of Herenga ā Nuku, said Gwilliam has sparked his community’s desire to build and link cycle trails around Northland.
“The trails Steve Gwilliam has contributed to will significantly improve Northland’s health, wellbeing and economic development. He has had a remarkable impact on Tai Tokerau.”
