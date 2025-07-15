“I just had a passion for nails, and I love doing the designs.”

The self-taught nail technician, who is in Year 9 at Northland College, has been obsessed with nails for at least six years, and used to stay up watching tutorials on TikTok.

Realising how much her daughter loved doing nails, mum Darrylene bought her a starter kit for her 12th birthday.

“It went from there,” Darrylene said.

“I bought her business cards, we gave her the tools, and she created her own logo and brand.

“Here we are, nearly two years later, and she has a very successful business.

“But school always comes first.”

Shaniah Sunnex-Gray's pounamu-inspired nails are a hit with clients.

Shaniah saved up the wages from her first six clients to pay for an online nail course.

She went on to achieve her nail technician certificate from Hand & Nail Harmony.

Darrylene’s toolshed has been transformed into a feminine studio complete with pink walls, dozens of nail polish colours and other equipment.

Shaniah began her business under the name of Get Nailed and recently rebranded it to Outhouse Studio.

“The more clients she got, we thought to build her own nail studio at the back of our house,” Darrylene said.

“She’s strong-minded and knows what she wants.

“She’s definitely a little entrepreneur, this girl.”

Self-taught nail technician Shaniah creates nail art with all sorts of special effects, like these bow ties.

Shaniah typically has about four clients a week, mostly locals whom she sees after school hours, with some clients coming from as far away as Kerikeri and Whangārei.

She juggles her business and associated social media with school, kapa haka and helping Mum with household chores.

During the school holidays and ball season she’s even busier, and has also sponsored fundraisers for a local hairdresser and a Matariki youth camp.

Shaniah specialises in “Gel X nails”, a type of nail extension that uses soft gel tips applied with an adhesive, along with gel polishes on natural nails.

She has a range of shapes for clents to choose from, including almond-, square- and stiletto-shaped nails.

Clients come from all over Northland for nails like these by Shaniah.

Then there’s a myriad of special effects like marble, French tips, bow ties, glitter, gems and intricate Māori designs such as pounamu-inspired nails.

“People send through reference photos and ask if she can do them, and she always can,” Darrylene said.

“Sometimes they want plain, or different designs, sometimes they want to go all out.”

Kaikohe Intermediate School teacher Waitangi Nathan, who knows Shaniah through school and whānau, has had her nails done numerous times.

Nathan prefers the “classic look” with natural tones and French tips.

“Every function I go to – end-of-term functions, graduations, school concerts, birthdays - you name it, I’ve been there to get my nails done.

“If I want to treat myself or have time out, I’ll see if she’s available to do my nails.

“I walk out of there and my nails are absolutely pretty – she’s brilliant.”

In June, Shaniah competed in the inaugural Hush Beauty Movement runway competition in Kaikohe alongside other local businesses and finished third equal.

Shaniah also does DTF (direct-to-film) transfers, creating logos and printing them on to merchandise and clothing such as tracksuits and T-shirts.

She plans to add eyelashes and eyebrows to her list of services, and her ultimate goal is to open a nail and beauty academy using her own branded products.

