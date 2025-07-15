Sixty-four deer have been culled as part of the Russell Forest sika deer eradication project. The Northland Regional Council says three deer remain in the forest. The project aims to eliminate sika deer from the forest because of the animals’ impact on native vegetation and potential role as vectors for
Northland news in brief: Russell Forest cull targets wild deer-free status for region
Rural crime prevention
Beef + Lamb New Zealand, FMG Insurance and New Zealand Police are jointly hosting rural crime prevention workshops to help farmers and rural communities protect their property and livestock. The workshops are from 11am and will be held at Kaitāia RSA on July 29, Waimate North Showgrounds Hall on July 30, and at Arapohue Hall on July 31. Police will provide practical advice about theft prevention, trespass and livestock rustling, securing farm equipment, firearms and fuel. FMG will talk about common insurance claims and how to avoid risk. Register online via the Beef + Lamb website.
Short story competition
The NZ Society of Authors (NZSA) Northland Short Story Competition is open to writers from all over New Zealand and will be judged by Sherryl Clark and Coo Harkens. NZSA chairwoman Sherryl Clark said authors can produce 1500-word stories on any topic, with $1000 prizemoney up for grabs. The closing date is September 30 and the entry fee is $10. Visit www.northlandauthors.co.nz for more information.