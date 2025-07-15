The Russell Forest sika deer project aims to protect Northland's native environment. Photo / NRC

Sixty-four deer have been culled as part of the Russell Forest sika deer eradication project. The Northland Regional Council says three deer remain in the forest. The project aims to eliminate sika deer from the forest because of the animals’ impact on native vegetation and potential role as vectors for bovine tuberculosis and kauri dieback disease. It is part of a larger vision to make Northland the first region in New Zealand to be free of wild deer. Northland Regional Council said it was appreciative of landowners, communities, whānau, hapū and iwi as well as the Department of Conservation for the results so far. Any deer sightings around Te Tai Tokerau are to be directed to 0800 FIND DEER (0800 346 333).

Driver disorder incident

Rumours that weapons were involved in a dispute between two drivers remain unconfirmed. Police were looking into a disorder incident involving the drivers in the vicinity of the junction of Grey and Gordon Sts in Dargaville yesterday morning. Police were speaking with those involved.

Weed control workshops

Northlanders keen to fight weeds can learn how at Northland Regional Council’s free weeds workshops. The council’s pest plant expert will be sharing tips at a series of workshops in Kaitāia, Russell, Kerikeri, Maungaturoto and Whangārei from August 4 to 8. People will be able to learn how best to tackle the region’s worst weeds including wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet. Spaces are limited, register at nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact Sara Brill on 0800 002 004.