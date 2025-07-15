Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland news in brief: Russell Forest cull targets wild deer-free status for region

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

The Russell Forest sika deer project aims to protect Northland's native environment. Photo / NRC

The Russell Forest sika deer project aims to protect Northland's native environment. Photo / NRC

Sixty-four deer have been culled as part of the Russell Forest sika deer eradication project. The Northland Regional Council says three deer remain in the forest. The project aims to eliminate sika deer from the forest because of the animals’ impact on native vegetation and potential role as vectors for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save