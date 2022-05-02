Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland's truancy issue - what's keeping our kids from going to school?

In term 1, Northland schools have seen the lowest attendance averaging 73 per cent, compared to the national average of 85 per cent.

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

When students returned to school after the Covid-19 lockdown in October last year, one school in Northland only had about 9 per cent of its students attending school for three weeks.

Truancy is when students

