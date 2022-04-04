Voyager 2021 media awards
Hybrid learning realistic education model during Omicron for Northland schools

4 minutes to read
Epidemiologist and pediatrician Dr Amanda Kvalsvig from the University of Otago argues NZ's "closing schools as a last resort" policy has not been successful against the Omicron wave. Photo / Supplied

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

An epidemiologist says the inflexibility of the education system is failing against the Omicron wave, after the Government announced that schools are considered lower-risk settings for transmission of Covid-19.

While the expert's solution is distance

