Clothing that’s still in good condition will be passed on to The Salvation Army’s Family Stores, where it can be resold to support local community services.

Items that can’t be reused will be recycled into products such as signage, packaging, protection mats and even acoustic panels.

Nick Garforth, area manager for Salvation Army Family Stores, said the system is designed to keep donations local.

“The product that comes in is processed through the local Whangārei [Warehouse] store, sold in the Whangārei [family] store, and the money generated goes to local mission funding.

“Ultimately, it will help this community – and there’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

The pilot has been running for about three weeks and Garforth said early signs are positive.

“We’re seeing some good numbers coming through. It’s not breaking the bank, but people are engaging with the project and donating at the Whangārei Warehouse,” he said.

“There’s no reason it won’t continue to be a success.”

The pilot will also test how incentives can help encourage long-term recycling behaviours.

Asked if he was concerned about donation volumes overwhelming stores, Garforth said: “We have very robust processing systems in place to take care of large volumes. We never close for donations.”

To encourage people to take part, The Warehouse is offering a reward through its Market Club loyalty programme. Anyone who donates clothing will receive a voucher for 10% off clothing purchases over $30, either in-store or online.

Every kilo of clothing collected will be tracked and reported, so customers can see the real impact of their donations.

Phil Cumming, general manager of sustainability and ethical sourcing at The Warehouse Group, says the initiative is part of the company’s wider push to make sustainable living easier and more accessible.

The Good Drop adds to The Warehouse Group’s existing in-store recycling options, which currently include electronics, soft plastics, mobile phones and ink cartridges.

“The trial is about testing how incentives can help encourage long-term recycling behaviours,” Caroline Dewstow, sustainability partner at The Warehouse Group, said.

Dewstow said The Warehouse had worked with the Salvation Army for many years and knew the power of their national scale and positive impact in local communities. It was a “no-brainer” for the pair to partner on this initiative.

