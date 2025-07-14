Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Clothing waste tackled: Whangārei part of recycling pilot with The Warehouse

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The Good Drop.

The Good Drop.

About 180,000 tonnes of clothing and textile waste are sent to landfill by New Zealanders every year – almost half of all textiles brought into the country.

Much of that waste could be reused or recycled instead of ending up in the ground.

Now, Whangārei is one of the first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save