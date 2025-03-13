However, on March 3, she received a letter from Auckland Council saying that leaving the box outside the store constituted littering, and following an investigation, she could receive an instant $400 fine.

The letter showed CCTV footage of Nechayeva parking in front of the store and carrying the bag up to the front of the store.

Nechayeva said she didn’t see the sign requesting donors to bring their items during opening hours and didn’t realise it would be a problem.

“If it’s really there, of course I would not do this,” she said.

Meadowbank resident Galina Nechayeva left a box of glassware and clothes on a ledge next to the entrance of the Glen Innes Salvation Army Family Store after opening hours.

Auckland Council waste solutions general manager Justine Haves said leaving donations outside op shops out of hours was a problem.

“Not all items are accepted by shops, the bags will often be broken into, some items taken, other items are strewn across the footpath creating a hazard and making them unfit for sale, and there are health and safety issues,” she said.

“For these reasons, it is treated as illegal dumping. Anything left after the store is closed is often put straight into their landfill bin in the morning by the staff.”

Haves said dumping items on a public footpath was Auckland Council’s responsibility to clear.

In cases where items have been dumped on private land, disposal is the responsibility of the owner/occupier, she said.

“Even if the dumped items are on op shop property, it’s a significant cost to the op shops in disposing of the items which often get wet and soiled, and there is a loss of revenue when people take the dumped items which were meant to be donated.”

Salvation Army territorial director of family stores Gareth Marshall said while they cannot comment on individual cases, the council’s bylaws state that illegal dumping on public land can result in a $400 fine.

“We continue to take donations with a smile and encourage people to do so. Donations can be brought to any of our Family Stores across the motu during business hours or by calling 0800 4 COLLECT to arrange a free pickup.”

Nechayeva still encouraged people to donate to charity shops, but they should be very cautious about what to do.

“Yes, you can help, but you need to be very careful in case something like this happens, and you can be fined.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.