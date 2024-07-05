But earlier this year, she had to set her pride aside when she learned that her family was moving in with them from the South Island.

“They weren’t doing too well. And for people of my age, it takes courage to stop feeling sorry for yourself and do something to make things better.”

Through a family relative, she got in touch with their local iwi Ngāti Hine, who introduced them to the charity Habitat for Humanity.

According to 2023 Census data, there are around 43,700 Northlanders over the age of 65, constituting about 21% of the region’s population. Many are in a similar situation to Baragawanath.

The organisation’s Northern region housing manager, Carina Dickson, said that since learning of the elderly lady’s situation, the charity has done her curtains along with some minor repairs and will soon be replacing her roof.

Dickson said in the past few months they have seen a 50 % increase in demand from hundreds of people over 65 for their Home Repair programme, in which they provide the elderly with services at affordable costs and no added interest.

However, as it does in some cases, Habitat for Humanity has decided to cover all Baragwanath’s expenses at this stage.

Additionally, the pensioner was also one of the 250 Northland recipients of their free winter special Healthy Homes Pack, which consists of a bucket-full of essentials such as blankets and other items to help people survive the cold weather comfortably.

“Our team is definitely always oversubscribed for the services we provide. But we try to keep up to the best of our abilities,” Dickson said.

Long-serving Salvation Army volunteer Verrell Bryson. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Baragwanath said one of the main reasons pensioners like her need more support is the high cost of living at present.

From the fixed benefit they receive, every bit of it was spent on rates, power bills, petrol and repairs.

“I also have to pay for ambulance fees for my husband who has dementia and has been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s as well. And needs to be taken to the hospital at times.

“As a result, we don’t save much. The last time I bought something new for my house was a washing machine and that was 10 years ago.”

Even when it came to food she could not afford to buy fresh meat, vegetables and fruit. Instead, she received some from her local trust (He Iwi Kotahi Tattou), receiving kai through the pātaka system twice a week.

Grey Power Far North president Russell Bird says the sad reality is that pensioners are struggling to cover their living costs.

Grey Power Far North president Russell Bird said all seniors, including himself, were finding it hard to make ends meet.

He commented that on recent supermarket visits, a $4.99 price for tomatoes had doubled the next time he shopped.

Even the price of stamps will be up by 30 cents by July 1, making life for the elderly – who were more prolific writers - more difficult.

Bird said in the last five months, on average he has had about four people over 65 call him every week, compared to the one call per week he was used to.

“Sometimes they just want someone to lend a friendly ear and listen to their problems or need help arranging repair jobs. And I’m more than happy to help,” he said.

Beryl Wilkinson of Whangārei Age Concern says every pensioner is affected in a different way by cost-of-living pressures. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Age Concern manager Beryl Wilkinson said her organisation had also experienced a “significant” increase in pensioners calling in for their services, such as the dedicated carer relief service.

“We provide a capable person to look after the elderly person’s needs, whether it be their social activities or health.”

The Salvation Army in Northland has also seen an increase of about 18% in demand from pensioners for much-needed support.

Communities Ministries team leader Teneille Johnson said the pensioners are from a generation who feel gutted to be in a position where they have to ask for help.

Salvation Army Community Ministries team manager Teneille Johnson says Northlanders need to take care of their neighbours, especially the elderly. Photo / Michael Cunningham

About 100 elderly people had accessed its pātaka system in recent months.

“They are from a generation who feel they are better off by themselves even if they need help,” Johnson said.

Baragwanath agreed and said people like her didn’t want to appear as an embarrassment.

She remembered queuing up for kai in Moerewa once out of desperation. But she had since had it home-delivered because she felt her kids would be embarrassed to see her in such a situation.

However, after the iwi and the charity have helped her out of her troubles, she feels encouraged to accept help when she needs it and not feel ashamed.

Johnson and other charity spokespeople ask the public to take care of their neighbours who may need support, especially their elderly.

Where to get help?

For Habitat for Humanity email information@habitat.org.nz or call 09 579 4111.

Reach out to the Salvation Army at ndhq@nzf.salvationarmy.org or call 09 639 1103.

Call Grey Power Far North at 021 042 6931.

Call Age Concern at 09 438 8043.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



