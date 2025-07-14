Advertisement
Kaipara’s rates hike and museum funding scrutinised by mayoral hopefuls

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate
4 mins to read

Matakohe's Kauri Museum is one of three local museums set to benefit from the Kaipara District Council's new $14 per property targeted rate.

Mayoral hopeful Ash Nayyar says Kaipara’s rates hike is “absolutely unjustified” and that residents will pay more while vital infrastructure remains neglected.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) recently confirmed an average rates increase of 8.3% for the 2025/26 year, alongside a $14 targeted rate per property to support three local

