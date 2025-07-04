About $8 million was reserved for repairs related to Cyclone Gabrielle and other extreme weather events, with up to 92% funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).
Recovery efforts would focus on repairing slips, bridges, road surfaces, and damaged drainage systems.
Beyond infrastructure, the Annual Plan outlined several other key projects for the district, including pump station upgrades in Dargaville, progress on the Proposed District Plan, preparations for local elections, and stormwater improvements as part of the Wood St revitalisation.
The Annual Plan came into effect at the start of the financial year, with new rates applying from July 1.
Final digital versions of the plan are available on the KDC website, with printed copies distributed to council offices and libraries across the district later in July.
This Annual Plan builds on the council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024–2027, adopted in July 2024. Due to significant infrastructure damage from the 2023 weather events, Kaipara is one of eight councils operating under a three-year unaudited LTP focused on recovery, rather than the usual 10-year outlook.
The Annual Plan serves as a yearly update to the LTP, highlighting budget adjustments and specific work programmes for the year ahead. The full council discussion and decision can be viewed on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel, starting at timestamp 2:34:07.
In the context of Kaipara District Council’s Annual Plan, “after growth” refers to how the average rates increase is calculated after accounting for growth in the rating base — meaning the number of rateable properties in the district.
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.