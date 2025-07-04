Matakohe's Kauri Museum, one of three local museums set to benefit from the Kaipara District Council's new $14 per property targeted rate. Photo/RNZ

Kaipara District Council has unanimously adopted its 2025/2026 Annual Plan, confirming an average rates increase of 8.3% after growth – lower than the previously signalled 8.9%.

Included in the plan is a new targeted rate of $14 per property to support three local museums: Mangawhai Museum, Matakohe’s Kauri Museum, and Dargaville Museum.

KDC Mayor Craig Jepson said the plan reflected careful financial planning in a tough economic climate.

“We understand any rates increase can be challenging, but this represents a significant achievement for Kaipara’s small rating base especially given the current national economic climate.”

In terms of the district’s other expenditure, roading remained a major focus for rates funds, with $30 million allocated for capital works and $13 million for operations and maintenance, Jepson said.