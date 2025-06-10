Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Craig Jepson won’t seek second term as Kaipara Mayor, supports deputy

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election as mayor. Photo / NZME

Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election as mayor. Photo / NZME

Controversial “Trump of the North”, Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson, will not be standing for a second mayoral term.

Jepson announced the shock move today, saying he will not seek re-election as mayor in October’s local election.

Jepson, 67, is instead backing Kaipara District Council (KDC) Deputy Mayor Jonathan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate