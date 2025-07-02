Snow Tane runs for Kaipara mayor, vows to restore trust and integrity

Tane saw the new water storage facility in western Kaipara as a major opportunity for growth in horticulture and agriculture.
However, without adequate infrastructure—water, wastewater, sewerage, and roads—the region will struggle to support economic development and housing.
“The west has huge potential,” he said.
“But we need people to do the work, and with people comes the need for housing. If we don’t have the infrastructure to support that, we’re going to struggle.”
Tane also wanted to sustain growth in eastern Kaipara, especially around Mangawhai and Maungaturoto. With upgrades to State Highway 1 and the Brynderwyns motorway improving access to Auckland, he sees the region poised for further expansion.
He supports the Government’s fast-track legislation and proposed changes to the Resource Management Act, provided they were implemented responsibly.
Kaipara District Councillor Ash Nayyar has also confirmed he will run for mayor.
