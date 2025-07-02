Snow Tane runs for Kaipara mayor, vows to restore trust and integrity

He believed that reputation had taken a hit.

Tane brings a broad mix of leadership, business and community experience to his mayoral bid.

As Te Rororoa Development Group general manager, he oversees operations in farming, forestry, tourism, honey production, and environmental restoration—work that has included supporting Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

His earlier career included 28 years in senior management with Progressive Enterprises, working in business change and managing supermarkets. Earlier still, he was also a technician with the New Zealand Forest Service.

Tane has chaired school boards, helped found the Kaipara Community Development Centre, and coached Northland age-group rugby teams.

His regional involvement spanned forums on emergency management, climate action, and economic development.

“What drives me is simple: people and place,” Tane said.

“I believe in leading with integrity, listening deeply, and taking action that reflects who we are and where we want to go.”

Tane said he has long been a Kaipara resident.

“This is about giving back and helping to shape a better future for our district.”

Earlier in his career, Te Raroa general manager and Kaipara mayoralty hopeful Snow Tane managed supermarkets across Northland. Photo/NZME

A key focus of Tane’s campaign is infrastructure, particularly in Dargaville where recent water issues have exposed systemic problems.

“We’ve got ageing infrastructure and years of underinvestment—not just by this council, but previous ones too,” he said.

“If we want to attract investment, we need to develop infrastructure responsibly and strategically.”

Tane saw the new water storage facility in western Kaipara as a major opportunity for growth in horticulture and agriculture.

However, without adequate infrastructure—water, wastewater, sewerage, and roads—the region will struggle to support economic development and housing.

“The west has huge potential,” he said.

“But we need people to do the work, and with people comes the need for housing. If we don’t have the infrastructure to support that, we’re going to struggle.”

Tane also wanted to sustain growth in eastern Kaipara, especially around Mangawhai and Maungaturoto. With upgrades to State Highway 1 and the Brynderwyns motorway improving access to Auckland, he sees the region poised for further expansion.

He supports the Government’s fast-track legislation and proposed changes to the Resource Management Act, provided they were implemented responsibly.

Fiscal responsibility is another cornerstone of his platform. Tane stressed the importance of smart, value-driven decisions “that respect every dollar of ratepayer money”.

Current Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson has said he will not be standing for a second mayoral term. He endorsed deputy mayor and candidate Jonathan Larsen.

Kaipara District Councillor Ash Nayyar has also confirmed he will run for mayor.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.