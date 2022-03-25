Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northlanders struggle to keep up with rising cost of living

4 minutes to read
As more families self-isolate at home because of Covid-19, food expenses have increased drastically because school lunches are not an option anymore. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

As more families self-isolate at home because of Covid-19, food expenses have increased drastically because school lunches are not an option anymore. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Skyrocketing living costs are having major effects on struggling Northlanders' ability to feed their families.

A Whangārei mother of three feels guilty because she 'felt relieved' when the family had to self-isolate following a Covid-19

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.