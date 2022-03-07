Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Omicron in Northland schools: Principals come up with new plans to keep kids learning

5 minutes to read
Whangārei Boys' High School Year 9 to 13 students are rostered home one year level each day of the week. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

As the Omicron peak exceeds 500 cases a day in Northland, principals are ramping up measures to cope with more staff required to self-isolate.

Some Whangārei Boys' and Girls' High School classes are rostered home

