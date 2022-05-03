Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Chip Packet Project NZ comes to Northland with a mission to provide a warm night sleep to the region's most vulnerable

4 minutes to read
The Chip Packet Project NZ comes to Northland. In the picture, left, Lou Farrell, CPPNZ founder and national coordinator Terrena Griffiths and Amber-Lyla Farrell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Northland students are becoming part of a New Zealand project providing a "warm night's sleep" to the region's most vulnerable.

And when the mission is successful, it will help reduce waste from landfills equivalent to

