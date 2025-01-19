With the Foodstuff award offering potential sales in New World stores nationwide, Stowe has been working hard to grow the business under company Olive & Ash.

Though Stowe knew she couldn’t keep making packets of Vince herself, she struggled to find a manufacturer to meet the niche needs of the small but growing company.

With limited options, she started working with a contract manufacturer in Christchurch last year, but kept looking for a local company to meet her needs.

A mutual friend introduced Stowe to Dan Weaver, of Weaver Food Group, a Whangārei business that produces finished meals for schools and early childhood centres, and makes meal components.

The fact Weaver Food Group did not already have a food dehydrator was no barrier because Weaver was quick to buy a specialised, New Zealand-made Rexmoi dehydrator and start making high-quality Vince production.

She said she was able to source local vegetables for Vince vege mince, helping give Northland growers a market for their goods no matter how odd their shape or size.

Stowe said the best thing about Weaver Food Group was its willingness to scale up and increase production as national distribution and exports grew.

“We haven’t had that certainty in the past that it [the manufacturing] can keep expanding.”

Weaver said it was exciting to be involved in growing the Vince brand and the more Vince grew, the more his own company could grow.

“We said grow it to the moon and back, we’re happy: it’s a win-win for us.”

Growing Vince nationally and internationally is Stowe’s aim now and she is being helped along the way by Coralus, a global network supporting start-ups led by female and non-binary founders.

In November, Stowe was named one of six New Zealand 2024 Ventures, which has her supported with an interest-free loan for five years, plus mentoring and international connections.

Fellow Northlander Jade Kake, of Matakohe Architecture, is also one of the 2024 Ventures, or successful applicants, who are helped by a network of hundreds of financial supporters.

Each Venture must be an impact-led business, working towards one of the UN sustainable development goals, Stowe said.

Her goal is to improve good health and wellbeing, particularly in children, by helping people eat more vegetables.

“Only 4% of kids in New Zealand are getting enough vegetables every day ... Vince is not replacing veges, it’s just increasing the amount of vegetables on the plate.”

Stowe said the loan would help her grow Vince without having to give away further equity in the business.

The money will be used on sales and marketing, to raise the brand presence in New Zealand, and testing export markets like Australia and Taiwan.

Vince already exports in small numbers to Japan and Stowe is working with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise to find more retailers.

“In places like Japan, the New Zealand name pulls a premium – we can really use that to our advantage.”

