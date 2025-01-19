A mutual friend introduced Stowe to Dan Weaver, of Weaver Food Group, a Whangārei business that produces finished meals for schools and early childhood centres, and makes meal components.
The fact Weaver Food Group did not already have a food dehydrator was no barrier because Weaver was quick to buy a specialised, New Zealand-made Rexmoi dehydrator and start making high-quality Vince production.
She said she was able to source local vegetables for Vince vege mince, helping give Northland growers a market for their goods no matter how odd their shape or size.
Stowe said the best thing about Weaver Food Group was its willingness to scale up and increase production as national distribution and exports grew.
“We haven’t had that certainty in the past that it [the manufacturing] can keep expanding.”
Weaver said it was exciting to be involved in growing the Vince brand and the more Vince grew, the more his own company could grow.
“We said grow it to the moon and back, we’re happy: it’s a win-win for us.”