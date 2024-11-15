While the topics may have been serious, there was still plenty of smiles and laughs, and the audience remained enthusiastic.

The event also included workshops, where small groups were able to get into more details.

Shipley held a Q&A with about 15 attendees, who asked detailed questions about their professional situations, including whether to step into a higher leadership role, how much time to spend nurturing clients instead chasing money and how to find the right people to work with.

She talked about the importance of having a mission and continuing to focus on that mission or goal.

“Know where you want to go and think why you’re prepared to put your effort in. People will follow you if you’re able to clearly articulate what it is that you are trying to do.”

All those attending the Leading Ladies Northland event were quick to sing its praises.

Leading Ladies Northland co-ordinator Tania McInnes introduces Fiona Bycroft to the group of 90 attendees. Photo / Denise Piper

Shona Laine from cement manufacturer Golden Bay attended because she works with a lot of men and is interested in learning how other women lead.

The event helped her feel more confident, she said.

“In a room full of guys I really feel like such a little voice - it’s really helping me find the voice.”

Dani Iwashita is a pou ārahi (head prefect) at Whangārei Girls’ High School and said the event was incredible.

“I came to learn from the experience of the women in my region and just take in the lessons that they’ve learnt.”

With plans to study political science and international relations at university next year, Iwashita made the most of the networking opportunity by talking with Shipley over lunch.

Astrid van Holten is from workforce development council Hanga-Aro-Rau, which focuses on strengthening the manufacturing, engineering and logistics industries.

She attended to learn more about leadership and particularly enjoyed Lyndon’s workshop which detailed the Te Ao Māori model of leadership and whānau approach to business.

Amy Macdonald is a Northland Regional Councillor, self-employed environmental contractor and mother.

As well as learning more about women’s leadership, she said she enjoyed the networking opportunity with representatives from a wide range of different fields.

