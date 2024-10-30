The November event, designed for women leaders not just in business but other areas too, has the theme of being the leader, growing your leadership impact.

Presenters include Shipley, new NorthChamber CEO Leah McKerrow, Green Party MP and former Ngatiwai CEO Hūhana Lyndon, Naut CEO and Advanced Manufacturing Aotearoa representative Fiona Bycroft and Outdoorsy NZ founder Michelle Morpeth.

McInnes said there is a general need for events that nurture good leadership in Taitokerau, particularly future leaders.

The women-only forums allow women to come together, connect and uplift each other, she said.

“There is a saying ‘when you bring the wisdom of the elders together with the vision of the youth, magic happens’ ... These forums allow time to be in a dynamic, receptive, open and supportive space to relax and be.”

The Leading Ladies events also recognise there is a still a disparity in Northland between the number of male business leaders and role models and those who are women, McInnes said.

“Leading Ladies is all about encouraging women to stand in their power, to know their voice is important and needed.”

Tickets for the event are $95 plus GST and booking fee, but there is a discount for participants under 30. More information and tickets are available online, search “Leading Ladies Northland” on Facebook or EventBrite.

* The Northern Advocate has two tickets to give away to Being the Leader. Entrants must be under 30, but the winner will be able to take a companion of any age. Send your name and contact number with “Leading Ladies” in the subject line to regionalcompetitions@nzme.co.nz by midday Thursday, November 7.

By emailing to enter this competition, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and NZME Privacy Policy that can be viewed at: nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/