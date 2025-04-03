The dog that changed Laura’s life

Losing her vision at 30, she regained freedom and a loving friend.

For New Zealanders living with blindness or low vision, a guide dog can be a lifeline to independence, safety and confidence.

But raising, training and keeping guide dogs in service comes at a cost – specifically, $175,000 per dog – and Blind Low Vision NZ (BLVNZ), Aotearoa’s leading provider of vision rehabilitation, receives no Government funding for its Guide Dog Services.

The organisation provides practical and emotional support so blind, deafblind, and low vision New Zealanders can continue to live and work independently. One way this is achieved is through the training of guide dogs, which assist people who have vision impairments with navigating their surroundings and travelling to destinations safely.

The need for guide dogs has never been greater, with up to 50 New Zealanders on the waitlist each year and an average wait time of eight to nine months.

Christchurch-based mum-of-two Laura Kelmere is one of those who has benefited. She was diagnosed with cone-rod dystrophy, an untreatable genetic condition that causes retinal cells to deteriorate, eventually leading to blindness.

“The backs of my eyes were dying, and light and acuity wasn’t really my thing anymore,” Kelmere explains.

Kelmere, who was only 30 years old when she was diagnosed in March 2021, realised her vision had progressively deteriorated when she began driving more frequently after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

“I realised that I wasn’t safe anymore. I took out a few poles,” she laughs.

Although the diagnosis gave Kelmere – who had battled poor night vision since 2016 – much-needed clarity, it also severely impacted her quality of life.

“It was terrible. I still wanted to do all the same things that I used to do: I wanted to be able to get to my horse by myself, but I couldn’t. I wanted to be able to take my kids to school,” she says. “For a little while, I had an electric bike to take the kids to school, but then I got knocked down by a car – so I wasn’t allowed to drive an electric bike.”

Desperately wanting to regain her independence, Kelmere began the process of learning how to navigate her new world. She contacted BLVNZ and began white cane training, a service in which orientation and mobility specialists teach people with vision loss how to use a white cane to cross streets safely and navigate spaces. Once fully trained, she was eligible to apply for a guide dog.

“You still need to use your ears, so you have to be proficient in your cane training and be confident before you get a guide dog. I can’t just say, ‘take me to the kids’ school’ – I have to actually give them directions,” she says.

“I got him in 2022… I was so lucky.”

Since then, Kelmere’s guide dog Ryder has given her a new lease on life.

“I’ve had people ask, ‘does he help with the cleaning and the laundry?’ But no, he’s still a dog,” she laughs. “If I decide to go out for a walk with my cane and him on a lead, he’ll still stop on a kerb to let me know; even when he’s off duty, he knows if he doesn’t stop me, I might walk into that wall.”

But Ryder is much more than just a helper.

“He’s my company and my confidence. If I do something silly, like walking into something, I can laugh it off with Ryder, whereas when I had my cane, it was kind of awkward. He also keeps my energy levels up, because when you use your cane, you need to be using your brain a lot … now, I don’t have to count my steps. He does all the hard work and I just follow him.”

As with every year’s Guide Dog Puppy Appeal, every dollar donated directly supports the breeding, raising and training of guide dog puppies, and helps reduce the wait time for those in need.

“Guide dogs are not just great for guiding, they’re also our company. We love them,” Kelmere says. “Being blind can really suck. If you’re in a position to donate, please do it – you’ll be helping out hugely.”

You can donate today at blindlowvision.org.nz to directly support the guide dog programme, giving independence, safety and companionship to Kiwis like Laura. Your generosity will help reduce wait times and transform lives.