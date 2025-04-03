Several rivers in Northland reached potential flooding levels, such as the Kāeo River as of 8am.

In Herekino, the infamous Diggers Valley Rd had flooded, having not receded by 10am.

A resident said the road was known to flood during high tide, but the level of flooding seen overnight was not as common.

Far North District Council said other roads affected by flooding and debris included Ōruru, Peria, Kenana, Omaunu and Kohumaru Rds.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has not reported any weather-related closures on the state highway network.

Diggers Valley flooding made it difficult for commuters to get to the other side. Photo / Charlotte Stevens

As flooding took hold across some roads, other areas such as Whananaki experienced power outages.

Power to the 185 customers affected was expected to be restored about noon.

Further north, Top Energy reported about 70 customers affected by a fault on the Ōpononi feeder, which was expected to be restored about 1pm.

Another outage near Taupō Bay left 233 customers without power.

Warmer temperatures were felt overnight as the rain travelled through, with Whangārei barely dipping to 17.9C.

Other areas such as Kaitāia and Cape Rēinga sat between 15C and 18C.

Makgabutlane said the rain band would be moving off Northland this morning.

“The western parts of Northland might see a shower, but in terms of rainfall amounts or intensity, it won’t be anything like we’ve seen over the last day or so.”

She said Saturday was expected to be fairly dry, but Sunday could be wetter.

Another weather system was approaching from the west and likely to bring rain into the late afternoon or early evening.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.