A drought has been declared in Northland for the eighth time in the past 20 years as the region dries out and farmers run out of feed and water for their stock.
Agriculture Minister Todd McClay on Friday classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers across the country.
McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Paterson said that the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas.
“Below average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in same areas” McClay said.
“Northland, Waikato, King Country, Manawatū, Tararua, Marlborough, Tasman, Nelson and parts of Taupō and Rotorua are all experiencing extended hot, dry conditions. This has reduced pasture growth rates and farmers are having to feed-out earlier to fill the gap.”