Northland has now had eight droughts declared for all or parts of the region in the past 20 years.

The drought declaration opens up government funding to help rural communities.

Michelle Ruddell, chairwoman of the Northland Rural Support Trust, said parts of Northland are extremely dry, with the west coast particularly badly hit.

“The west coast [farms] down from the Far North are extremely dry at the moment, and we’re not just looking at feed shortages, but some are running out of water for their stock. It seems we go from one extreme to another from floods to drought.

“Our farmers are holding up fairly well, but there is support and expertise out there for them and we can help.”

She said the rural support trust would help and concerned rural folk should contact the trust via its 0800 787 254 number. Farmers could also talk to a trusted advisor they have or contact MPI’s On Farm Support team on 0800 707 133.

Federated Farmers Northland president Colin Hannah said the west coast of Northland is suffering most and reports farmers around Ruawai saying that they had never seen it so dry there.

McClay said the Government is making a total of $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that work with farmers on the ground across affected regions.

Patterson is encouraging farmers and growers to seek support if they need it.

“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks, and industry representatives if they need advice or support,” he said.

McClay has also instructed the Ministry for Primary Industries to continue monitoring the conditions across all regions as temperatures begin to drop and growth slows.

The classifications unlock further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enables the Ministry of Social Development to consider Rural Assistance Payments.