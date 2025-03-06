Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Andrew Warner

6 Mar, 2025 12:36 AM 2 mins to read

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay, to talk about how US President Donald Trump’s agricultural tariffs could affect Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We find the Minister of Agriculture and Trade at Mt Somers for Beef +Lamb New Zealand’s Mid-season update launch.

Plus we talk about Trump, trade and tariffs.