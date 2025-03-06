Be in to win a trip for two to Wellington to attend the New Zealand Horticulture Conference - Enter here.
Kate Acland:
The Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman releases the Mid-Season Update which says New Zealand’s red meat sector is on track for a strong rebound, with farm profitability and export returns expected to rise significantly in the 2024-25 season.
Our Australian correspondent updates the threat of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, talks about Trump and agriculture tariffs, and the sale of a sheep farm with a 160-stand shearing shed.
Steve Hollander:
The Rural Games Trust founder previews all the action you can expect this weekend at the Rural Games in Palmerston North, and all the glitz and glamour happening on Friday evening at the Rural Sports Awards.
Warwick Catto:
Ballance’s science strategy manager has some tips for farmers on fertiliser management for when the rain does come.
The Ballance Farm Environment Regional Awards kick off tonight in Canterbury - what advice does the 1995 Young Farmer of the Year have for would-be winners?