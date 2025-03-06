Advertisement
The Country

Listen to The Country online: Minister for Trade Todd McClay on Trump’s agricultural tariffs

The Country
2 mins to read

Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay, to talk about how US President Donald Trump’s agricultural tariffs could affect Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We find the Minister of Agriculture and Trade at Mt Somers for Beef +Lamb New Zealand’s Mid-season update launch.

Plus we talk about Trump, trade and tariffs.

Kate Acland:

The Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman releases the Mid-Season Update which says New Zealand’s red meat sector is on track for a strong rebound, with farm profitability and export returns expected to rise significantly in the 2024-25 season.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates the threat of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, talks about Trump and agriculture tariffs, and the sale of a sheep farm with a 160-stand shearing shed.

Steve Hollander:

The Rural Games Trust founder previews all the action you can expect this weekend at the Rural Games in Palmerston North, and all the glitz and glamour happening on Friday evening at the Rural Sports Awards.

Warwick Catto:

Ballance’s science strategy manager has some tips for farmers on fertiliser management for when the rain does come.

The Ballance Farm Environment Regional Awards kick off tonight in Canterbury - what advice does the 1995 Young Farmer of the Year have for would-be winners?

Also, the Wānaka Show starts tomorrow.

Listen below:


Save

