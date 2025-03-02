Advertisement
Win a trip to Wellington for the New Zealand Horticulture Conference

You could be at the New Zealand Horticulture Conferences in Wellington.

Horticulture New Zealand is proud to present, The NZ Horticulture Conference, happening August 26-27, 2025.

This is the must-attend event for growers, industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to connect, share knowledge, and drive the future of New Zealand horticulture.

You and a friend could be there thanks to Horticulture New Zealand and The Country, with flights, accommodation and two days of insights, networking, and industry innovation.

Plus, you’ll get to network at the gala dinner.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Horticulture – Our People, Produce, and Potential” – honouring growers, world-class produce, and future opportunities.

Key discussions will include:

  • Growing value beyond increasing volume
  • Staying competitive in evolving markets
  • Ensuring a strong, sustainable future

Enter below to be in to win or register at www.hortnzevents.co.nz

