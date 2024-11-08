NorthChamber CEO Leah McKerrow agreed there is still a lot of uncertainty for Northland businesses over potential US tariffs and how the market might be impacted by the Trump win.
“It’s very uncertain times. We have to separate out the campaign rhetoric from what might happen.”
McKerrow was unsure if New Zealand, as a small exporter, would be hit with the same tariffs as other countries. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will be doing briefings for businesses once more information is known, she said.
Businesses shouldn’t get too worried about what is still unknown, she advised.
“For our exporters, maintaining good relationships with who they export to will be really important.”
McKerrow said the threat of US tariffs also served as a reminder for businesses to diversify their customer base, rather than having all their eggs in one basket.
Northland ticks all the boxes for US citizens
On the plus side, the Trump win could result in some US citizens moving to Northland, McKerrow said.