Meat is New Zealand’s most valuable export to the US, bringing in $2.3 billion in 2023. Northland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty together raise a third of New Zealand’s beef livestock.

Hannah said the US needs New Zealand’s lean, grass-fed beef to meet its own food safety standards, which restrict the amount of fat in ground beef and hamburger patties.

“They still need us,” he said.

“They use our grounding beef to get up to that legal requirement, as animals reared on feedlots lay down fat a lot more,” he said.

Hannah said there is still a lot of uncertainty and he suspected tariffs will not be added to New Zealand beef or, if they are, they will be removed quickly because of the impact on inflation.

“We will play an important part in whatever happens for them; I don’t think we’ll see too many tariffs in the long term.”

NorthChamber CEO Leah McKerrow agreed there is still a lot of uncertainty for Northland businesses over potential US tariffs and how the market might be impacted by the Trump win.

“It’s very uncertain times. We have to separate out the campaign rhetoric from what might happen.”

NorthChamber chief executive Leah McKerrow says what will happen with US tariffs is still unknown, so businesses shouldn’t panic. Photo / Denise Piper

McKerrow was unsure if New Zealand, as a small exporter, would be hit with the same tariffs as other countries. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will be doing briefings for businesses once more information is known, she said.

Businesses shouldn’t get too worried about what is still unknown, she advised.

“For our exporters, maintaining good relationships with who they export to will be really important.”

McKerrow said the threat of US tariffs also served as a reminder for businesses to diversify their customer base, rather than having all their eggs in one basket.

Northland ticks all the boxes for US citizens

On the plus side, the Trump win could result in some US citizens moving to Northland, McKerrow said.

The election result saw a spike in Americans searching “Move to New Zealand” on Google Search, according to Google Trends data.

“It’s certainly impacted the number of people searching to come and live in New Zealand ... potentially we might be able to attract people to live over here.”

Northland ticks all of the boxes for people living in states like California, who are looking for good climate and lifestyle, McKerrow said.

