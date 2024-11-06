The top five most popular related search queries included, “Immigrate to New Zealand”, “New Zealand immigration”, “How can I move to New Zealand”, “How to move to Canada from US”, and “New Zealand citizenship”.
These were followed by searches like “Can an American move to New Zealand” and “Cost of living in New Zealand”.
Google Trends searches are ranked between 0 and 100, with 0 meaning not enough data and 100 indicating peak popularity. At 9.08pm on November 6, search interest in “Move to New Zealand” sat at 100.
Meanwhile, others have taken to social media to share their desire to leave the US following the election results, with one writing, “Any good places you can recommend I move to in NZ? LOL”.
According to Google Trends data at the time, there was a substantial rise in the search “how to move to New Zealand” just 20 minutes into the debate. The Herald reported in 2020 that more than 250,000 Americans had looked into moving to New Zealand since the start of the Covid pandemic.
Annual net migration fell in 2020 due to border and travel restrictions – but between June 2022 and June 2023, 5,874 Americans made the move to New Zealand, according to Stats NZ.