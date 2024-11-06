“Unfollow me because what you did is unreal,” she wrote. “Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.”

Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Trump’s estranged sister, Mary Trump, took to Twitter to apologise on behalf of her brother.

“I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us,” she said.

Movie icon Bette Midler shared a picture of a bottle of champagne with a sticker on it that said “Kamala wins” and a bottle of bleach with a sticker that said “Trump wins”.

Former Glee actor Kevin McHale simply tweeted: “Bloodbath.”

Rapper Cardi B, who last week was seen campaigning for Harris, took to Instagram to share her disappointment. She captioned a picture of herself looking downtrodden: “I hate y’all bad.”

Earlier in the night, she deleted a post in which she said of the voting stats: “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “So the results are in. Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that’s what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like. So what does it mean? It means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time.

“Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included.”

She concluded: “But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome.

“Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all ... Be an American today.”

“Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying, ‘But but but at least he’s not a black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken,” wrote One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush.

Lili Reinhart, star of Riverdale, addressed the claims of sexual assault levied against Trump: “I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.”

World leaders from all corners of the globe have begun sharing their congratulatory messages with Trump.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reflected on the “important moment for the world” and said he hoped Australia can work closely with Trump’s administration to achieve stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Promises of ending global conflicts and easing tensions have been a major feature in Trump’s campaign, with the President-elect vowing to set things straight with Russia among other geopolitical flashpoints.