Their voices are loud, and their reach is enormous. Here is a breakdown of the major celebrities supporting either Trump or Harris in the 2024 election.

Celebrities who support Trump

Joe Rogan

Media personality Joe Rogan, who recently interviewed Trump for his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, is endorsing the Republican presidential candidate in the battle for the White House.

Rogan, 57, only officially endorsed the former president the day before the election, posting a clip of his interview with Elon Musk - who has also stumped for Trump - to X with the caption, “The great and powerful @elonmusk.”

“If it wasn’t for [Musk] we’d be f***ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way,” the host added.

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.”

Kanye West

After publicly showing his support for Trump throughout his 2016-2020 presidency, West - also known as Ye - doubled-down on his endorsement this year, telling paparazzi in February, “Of course, it’s Trump all day!”

Ye has had his own political aspirations over the years and made a bid for presidency in the 2020 election. He conceded his campaign on November 4, 2020, the morning after election day, after receiving roughly 70,000 votes in the 12 states in which he had ballot access.

Dennis Quaid

Actor Dennis Quaid, known for his roles in films such as Breaking Away, Dragonheart, The Parent Trap, and Far from Heaven, has endorsed Trump for president after telling Piers Morgan in May, “People might call [Trump] an asshole, but he’s my asshole”.

When asked by Morgan whether you “have to like Trump” to vote for him, Quaid responded, “No.”

However, Quaid, 70, took the stage at a campaign event for the candidate in October, declaring to the crowd that Trump was his “favourite president of the 21st century”.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock has been one of Trump’s more vocal celebrity supporters, appearing alongside him at several rallies.

The musician, 53, encouraged fans to vote for Trump after the former president declared he wouldn’t tax tips if he was re-elected.

“A vote for Trump is a vote for no tax on tips,” Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, wrote in June. He has also referred to Trump as his “bestie”, with Rolling Stone writer David Peisner branding the singer-rapper a “MAGA [Make America Great Again] mouthpiece” in a May interview.

Hulk Hogan

The former WWE star, real name Terry Gene Bollea, joined Trump on stage during a rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last month with an American flag in tow, entering to the theme song, Real American.

The retired professional wrestler, 71 - who once endorsed Democrat Barack Obama for president - also had a primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention in July.

Buzz Aldrin

The second man to walk on the moon endorsed the Republican candidate in a lengthy statement last week, in which he declared he had been “impressed” by the first Trump administration’s efforts to elevate “human space exploration”.

The former astronaut, 94, said Trump had “reignited” efforts to return to the moon and discover Mars, and praised the administration for reinstituting the National Space Council.

“Domestically, we face major economic challenges, stability in our communities, and rule of law concerns. For these reasons and others, we need a proven, serious, tested leader for President,” he added.

Aldrin is the last surviving crew member of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Jason Aldean

The country singer, who counts Trump as a friend, spoke at a campaign rally for the candidate in Georgia in October - months after dedicating a song to him at a Nashville concert.

“President Trump’s a friend of mine, so I want to send this next song out to him,” he told the crowd in July, before paying homage to Trump with his song, Try That in a Small Town. The gesture came after an assassination attempt on Trump at an open-air Pennsylvania rally on July 13. Trump’s upper right ear appeared to be wounded in the attempted shooting, which was carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Following the incident, Aldean shared a photo of Trump’s bloodied ear to social media with the caption, “This is what a warrior looks like … this is my guy.”

Celebrities who support Harris

Beyonce

Beyonce officially endorsed the Democrat’s bid for presidency in late October, months after showing her support by granting Harris permission to use her song, Freedom, at campaign rallies.

The star, 43, and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland took to the stage at Harris’ rally in Houston, Texas on October 26 after being introduced by Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future. We’re all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you. Let’s do this.”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Harris for president in September shortly after the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump had concluded.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Bruce Springsteen

The Born in the USA icon officially endorsed Harris in early October by sharing a video to Instagram, in which he voiced his support for the candidate.

“Friends, fans, and the press have asked me who I’m supporting in the most important of elections,” Springsteen, 75, said in the clip.

“And with full knowledge of my opinions (being) no more or less important than any of my fellow citizens, here’s my answer: I’m supporting Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President.”

“The Boss” is a known Democrat, and appeared at a string of former president Barack Obama’s rallies during his election campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Oprah Winfrey

The media mogul made an appearance at Harris’ final campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday (NZT), during which she warned the crowd that if re-elected, Trump posed a significant risk to the future of America’s democracy.

“All the anxiety and the fear you’re feeling, you’re feeling that because you sense the danger,” Winfrey, 70, said at the Palm Beach, Florida rally on the day of the election, which hosted a star-studded line-up including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Will.i.am, and Fat Joe.

“And you change that with your vote,” she said. “You are voting for healing over hate.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

“I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” the former Republican governor announced in his surprise endorsement of Harris last week.

In a lengthy statement shared to X, Schwarzenegger admitted he had chosen to support the Democratic candidate as a Trump victory would lead to “four more years of bulls***”.

“Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now ... But a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea - that won’t solve our problems,” Schwarzenegger, 77, wrote.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, urged their followers to register and vote early in a joint video in September, in which the siblings declared that people’s lives “depend on” a Harris-Walz victory.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz [Harris’ running mate and candidate for vice president] because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said in the video.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” O’Connell continued, while his sister added: “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does”.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was one of the stand-out speakers and performers at Harris’ campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (NZT), introducing Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, to the stage and singing a rendition of God Bless America.

The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, also delivered an emotional speech in which she stated: “For more of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be part of making this decision.

“Today, I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans.”

