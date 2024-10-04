Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux at the Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga wishes she hadn’t been “so hard” on herself in her early days of fame.

The 38-year-old pop star - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - attained massive success in the late 2000s with tracks such as Poker Face and Bad Romance but was perhaps too strict with herself and now thinks that the “most valuable” thing anyone can do for themselves is find their inner peace.

Speaking on the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast, she said: “You know, I probably would have told myself not to be so hard on myself sometimes but I would have just reminded myself what I would remind any younger which is just to be myself because all that matters is that you’re yourself. Then, you can go to bed and just wake up in the morning.

”And also, to find the softness in it all because I feel like having peace in anyone’s life is the most valuable thing that we can have.”