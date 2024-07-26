Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and other famous faces at the opening ceremony

By
2 mins to read
NZ Herald takes you along to experience the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 from a Kiwi-themed bar in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

Lady Gaga kicked off the Paris Olympics 2024 along the Seine with a spectacular classic cabaret number in homage to the host country.

Adorned in a cool black Dior feather jacket, a corset and bold red lipstick, the American singer-songwriter emerged through pink feathers held by dancers to hide her identity, keeping the audience in suspense until the right moment. She proudly raised her head high on the mustard-coloured stairs as she welcomed spectators: “Bonsoir, bienvenue à Paris!”

Performing the iconic 60s song Mon Truc en Plumes (My Thing with Feathers) by French ballet dancer and singer Zizi Jeanmaire, Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - paid tribute to cabaret.

Taking to social media, the star wrote that she was “humbled” to have been asked to open for the games.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth — Paris,” the post read on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Celine Dion performed a breathtaking rendition of Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour as the Olympic Flame was lit, bringing the opening ceremony to a close.

In a striking white gown, the Canadian singer stunned audiences as she sang powerfully on the Eiffel Tower.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s the first time the superstar has performed live since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

The autoimmune neurological disorder is extremely rare, estimated to affect only one in a million people. It causes muscles to progressively stiffen and spasm, creates severe chronic pain and reduces mobility.

Several other celebrities have been spotted at the star-laden opening ceremony.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh looks on during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Photo / Getty Images
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh looks on during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Photo / Getty Images
Serena Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo / Getty Images
Serena Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment