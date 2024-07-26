NZ Herald takes you along to experience the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 from a Kiwi-themed bar in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

Lady Gaga kicked off the Paris Olympics 2024 along the Seine with a spectacular classic cabaret number in homage to the host country.

Adorned in a cool black Dior feather jacket, a corset and bold red lipstick, the American singer-songwriter emerged through pink feathers held by dancers to hide her identity, keeping the audience in suspense until the right moment. She proudly raised her head high on the mustard-coloured stairs as she welcomed spectators: “Bonsoir, bienvenue à Paris!”

Performing the iconic 60s song Mon Truc en Plumes (My Thing with Feathers) by French ballet dancer and singer Zizi Jeanmaire, Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - paid tribute to cabaret.

Taking to social media, the star wrote that she was “humbled” to have been asked to open for the games.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth — Paris,” the post read on Instagram.