John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their fourth child, Wren. Photo / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared that their baby boy, who they had via surrogate, had arrived and they are “so happy to tell the world”.

Sharing the first images of the tiny tot and his name, Teigen wrote a lengthy post on her social media account telling fans that after the couple lost their son Jack, she didn’t think she would be able to carry any more babies of her own.

Teigen did carry one last time and welcomed their daughter Esti in January however the Hollywood couple wanted another baby and went through the surrogacy process with a woman called Alexandra.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she said, referencing their “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate”. Teigen added, “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

The final three slides in the post see a photo of Teigen kissing Alexandra’s pregnant stomach, another photo shows her and Legend as she holds her son, and finally, the first-ever solo shot of Wren — who already has a healthy head of black hair.

Legend also made a post welcoming his new son writing “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.” He shared the touching caption alongside three photos, the first showing him and his four children, while the last two photos were the same as the ones Teigen shared.

John Legend shared a photo with his four children, Luna, 7, Miles, 6, Esti, 5 months and baby Wren. Photo / Instagram

Wren’s arrival comes five months after the family welcomed Esti. The couple also share Luna, 7, and son Miles, 6.

In 2020, the couple lost their third child, Jack, when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant, due to partial placenta abruption. Teigen shared their heartbreaking journey with her followers and has spoken out about realising she had an abortion rather than a miscarriage to save her own life.