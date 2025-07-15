Filming has begun on a Harry Potter TV series that will debut in 2027. Photo / AFP

Filming has begun on a Harry Potter TV series that will debut in 2027, bringing the Hollywood hit to the small screen for the first time.

Adapted from the wildly popular books, which have also yielded blockbuster films and stage shows, the latest outing for the boy who lived is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Britain, the studio said Monday.

While no exact release date has been confirmed, the show will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The franchise sees the eponymous Potter plucked from non-magical obscurity and thrust into a wizarding world in which he and his close friends Ron and Hermione battle against the forces of darkness.

With the mega-selling books’ author J.K. Rowling among its executive producers, the show is envisaged as “a decade-long series” featuring a new cast from the films.