Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harry Potter TV series filming begins, set for 2027 debut

AFP
2 mins to read

Filming has begun on a Harry Potter TV series that will debut in 2027. Photo / AFP

Filming has begun on a Harry Potter TV series that will debut in 2027. Photo / AFP

Filming has begun on a Harry Potter TV series that will debut in 2027, bringing the Hollywood hit to the small screen for the first time.

Adapted from the wildly popular books, which have also yielded blockbuster films and stage shows, the latest outing for the boy who lived is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save