Broadcaster Paul Henry has arrived in Fiji on board his yacht Olive, completing an eight-day journey across the ocean.
Henry told the Herald the trip included a couple of days of rough weather – but all was forgotten the moment he docked in Nadi, Fiji.
The TV host, who kepthis followers updated on his voyage on Instagram, shared a video on social media where he compared the sailing to childbirth and, while wary that the comparison could get him into further troubled waters, he explained the reason behind his comparison.
“I’m going to do a dangerous thing now and I’m going to liken blue-water sailing to childbirth,” he told his viewers.
“Now I know you’ll think to yourself, oh Paul, you’re a man, more or less, are you going to take on womankind with this whole childbirth thing? But here’s the thing: I’ve heard many people say to me that the population would grind to a halt if women remembered how horrible it was to give birth to a child, but of course you hold the child in your hands, apparently, I’ve heard, the agony of childbirth just fades away,” he continued.
“Last night there was the agony of blue-water sailing. I’m sure if it was every bit as bad as the agony of childbirth, in fact probably worse.”
Henry said he spent hours in “horrendous” conditions. “We had 4- to 4.5-metre seas, in all different directions, and at four seconds. If you think about that, you will realise that that for hours on end, was a true nightmare, a real hammering, a test of sailor and machine.”
“But look at it today,” he said, with a backdrop of calmer waters. “It’s not ideal but so pleasant that I almost forget how horrendous it was yesterday afternoon and evening, when I was thinking ‘will I ever get on board this boat again?’. Well, Olive, I will. Because it is but a distant memory on this beautiful day – and Fiji is but a moment away,” he added.
“Can’t say I’ve ever heard a rough sea crossing compared to childbirth before, but having experienced both, I can confirm that when it’s over, and all is calm again, it’s bloody marvellous,” someone else said.
Henry, who was aboard Olive waiting to clear customs in Fiji on Tuesday morning, told the Herald the week-long voyage was a great journey, despite the rougher moments.
“There were some beautiful days on the crossing” as well as “a couple of quite unpleasant days” that meant that “getting to Fiji in one piece is the highlight”.
The rough parts of the journey only added to the experience.
“Peter Williams used to say to me: if this was easy, you’d see another boat out there.”