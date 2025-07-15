Paul Henry updated social media followers on day eight of his sailing voyage from Auckland to Fiji.

Broadcaster Paul Henry has arrived in Fiji on board his yacht Olive, completing an eight-day journey across the ocean.

Henry told the Herald the trip included a couple of days of rough weather – but all was forgotten the moment he docked in Nadi, Fiji.

The TV host, who kept his followers updated on his voyage on Instagram, shared a video on social media where he compared the sailing to childbirth and, while wary that the comparison could get him into further troubled waters, he explained the reason behind his comparison.

“I’m going to do a dangerous thing now and I’m going to liken blue-water sailing to childbirth,” he told his viewers.

“Now I know you’ll think to yourself, oh Paul, you’re a man, more or less, are you going to take on womankind with this whole childbirth thing? But here’s the thing: I’ve heard many people say to me that the population would grind to a halt if women remembered how horrible it was to give birth to a child, but of course you hold the child in your hands, apparently, I’ve heard, the agony of childbirth just fades away,” he continued.