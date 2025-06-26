Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Paul Henry set to join TVNZ board in major shake-up; Hayley Holt’s new business career; Good magazine shelved; Dame Jacinda Ardern book sales, can she surpass Richie McCaw? – Media Insider

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

The broadcaster of the year discusses the art of political interviews and politicians' evasive answers.

The Government to unveil several board changes at TVNZ and RNZ with Paul Henry set to make an extraordinary comeback; Hayley Holt’s new business role; Jacinda Ardern v Richie McCaw book sales; Top magazine shelved; Marketing Awards finalists.

Outspoken broadcaster and former Breakfast host Paul Henry is set to make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider