Ariana Grande looks noticeably different now from how she did a few years ago. Photo / AP

Ariana Grande looks noticeably different now from how she did a few years ago. Photo / AP

Ariana Grande appears to have changed not only her look but the way she speaks in recent years — and her latest appearance has left fans shocked.

The pop star appeared on the podcast The Zach Sang Show to chat about her soon-to-be-released album Eternal Sunshine. She and Sang have been friends for several years now; she previously discussed her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, as well as her music, on his podcast.

But her latest outing has left fans in disbelief regarding how much her appearance and voice have changed over the years.

Grande appears to have swapped her usual dark tan for her natural complexion, gone blonde in place of her typical dark brunette hair, and toned down her usual striking makeup look for a something more subtle and natural.

However, the way she spoke was also significantly different from before, hinting at a British accent.

It might be because the singer has just spent several months in the UK filming the musical Wicked, and the British influence seems to have stayed with the Florida-born artist.

On TikTok, one of her fans said that Grande had almost “shapeshifted” with her latest look, while acknowledging that it’s typical for celebrities to change their look every now and then.

“You can even notice the little accent she has when she says words like ‘parody’ that she’s never had before,” the social media user noted.

Elsewhere, fans were divided, with some more taken by her accent and others by her appearance, but the confusion seemed to be universal.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater smile in a photo shared by Michelle Yeoh in March. Photo / Instagram

One pointed out Grande’s “new” accent, with another labelling the interview “insane”.

Another commented that while they “loved” the singer, they were astonished at the change in her voice, calling it “transatlantic”.

Another fan pointed out that she might just be talking like her character Glinda in the upcoming musical, much like Austin Butler’s infamous Elvis Presley accent.

When it comes to her appearance, the change is not exactly new — it’s been some time now since Grande changed her hair colour and approach to beauty.

But her last appearance on Sang’s podcast in 2019 is a stark contrast to her 2024 outing, as fans pointed out, with some labelling her “crazy different” from how she looked years ago.

“She’s not even the same person,” another said.

While others pointed out that perhaps she’d simply stopped tanning, others put the transformation down to simply “maturing” and getting older.

Grande’s career began when she was just 15 and she appeared in her first Broadway musical. Now 30, she’s an established pop artist and has several accolades to her name, from a Brit Award to two Grammys and three American Music Awards.