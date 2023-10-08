Ariana Grande's divorce from realtor Dalton Gomez has cost her millions. Photo / AP

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have finalised their divorce with an amicable settlement that has cost the popstar a whopping financial fee.

According to Page Six, a source has claimed: “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything.”

And it appears Gomez will be financially taken care of - to the tune of US$1.25 million (NZ$2m).

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande were married in a small, intimate ceremony two years ago. Photo / Ariana Grande via Instagram

He will also receive half the money from the sale of the couple’s Los Angeles home, as well as having $25,000 of his lawyer’s fees paid for by his ex-wife.

While the pair separated in February, they didn’t file for divorce until last month, with a source claiming “they have a strong mutual respect for each other”, and Grande has agreed to make one upfront payment to her ex rather than monthly instalments, allegedly to help him out financially.

The settlement also includes 24-hour security for Gomez, a 28-year-old realtor, because Grande is said to be concerned about her ex feeling safe and being able to live life with a degree of privacy as he moves on from their high-profile life together.

Celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser represented Grande and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

In July, a source revealed the pair " ... came to the decision together”.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

Grande has already moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was also married and has a 1-year-old son.

According to People magazine, insiders said the new couple are doing their best to navigate their relationship in the spotlight.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater smile in a photo shared by Michelle Yeoh in March. Photo / Instagram

“While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public,” says a friend of both Grande and Slater, who they met while working on the film adaptation of Wicked.

“They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private,” the insider revealed.

“People have tried to question the timeline,” a close family source notes of the couple, who were friends and co-stars prior to making it official.

Their romance allegedly began after Grande’s separation from Gomez and Slater’s split from his wife Lilly Jay.

“The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully,” adds the close family source.

Another insider told People Grande and Slater “are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye, with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved”.