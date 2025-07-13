Advertisement
William Dart review: Auckland Philharmonia delivers magical Nightscapes concert experience

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Auckland Philharmonia’s wind principals – Bede Hanley, Ingrid Hagan, Gabrielle Pho and Jonathan Cohen – take centre stage in a charismatic performance of Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante. Photo / Sav Schulman

Review by William DartLearn more

THE FACTS

  • Auckland Philharmonia’s Nightscapes featured maestro Giordano Bellincampi and transported audiences from a Viennese ballroom to a mysterious forest.
  • Soloists Bede Hanley, Jonathan Cohen, Gabrielle Pho and Ingrid Hagan delivered a charismatic performance in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.
  • The concert concluded with Schoenberg’s Verklarte Nacht, showcasing the orchestra’s skill in rendering its complex themes.

The Auckland Philharmonia’s Nightscapes may well be one of the most downright enjoyable concerts of this season.

With maestro Giordano Bellincampi on the podium, we were transported from the dazzling sophistication of a Viennese ballroom to a soul-baring tryst in a dark, mysterious forest, creating the sort of

