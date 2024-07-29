Gaga herself shared a photo of the pair on social media at the time, captioning it, “We had so much fun in Miami.”

People later reported that the couple spent time in quarantine together during the Covid-19 pandemic. When Gaga performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, Polansky was there with her.

When Gaga spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the attack on her dog walker that same year, she said of Polansky, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life”.

Ever since then, the pair have been spotted out together regularly and often work on projects together.

They teamed up to organise the One World: Together at Home concert fundraiser, while tech investor Polansky also built an app for her mental health foundation Born This Way.

In early 2023, they reportedly separated for a time, according to the Daily Mail - but appeared to have reunited by August that year.

In March this year, they celebrated Gaga’s 38th birthday with a small group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in California, with a source telling People afterwards that Polansky “let her shine and made sure she had everything she needed ... she was smiling and laughing all night”.

It comes after Lady Gaga opened the Olympics with a cabaret performance of the classic 60s number Mon Truc en Plumes (My Thing with Feathers) in tribute to France.

Following the performance, the singer shared on Instagram, “Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and single French music - I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth - Paris.”







