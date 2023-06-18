Lady Gaga says she has enjoyed her solitude and has been working hard to evolve as an artist. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga says she has enjoyed her solitude and has been working hard to evolve as an artist. Photo / Getty Images

After months of laying low, actress and pop super star Lady Gaga has penned an open letter to her fans revealing why she’s been so quiet.

In a new post to Instagram, the 37-year-old shared with her 55 million followers:

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way.

“I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for ‘Joker,’ I filmed ‘Joker’ for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on the Chromatica Ball film edit.”

Oscar winning Gaga, who stars in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quin, opposite Joaquin Phoenix, shared that spending time out of the public eye has allowed her some much needed time to “have a personal life” and to recharge and heal herself.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.

“I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh) — but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.”

The multi-talented artist said she’s been working on a film to accompany her 2022 album The Chromatica Ball.

“I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much.

“I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

It may not come as a surprise that Gaga has enjoyed being away from the limelight, having confessed in the past to a desire to “have time to be alone.”

The star previously told Wallpaper magazine: “It’s really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you’re enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that.

“When I was younger, I spent a lot of time alone writing music,” she continued, adding, “But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great.”