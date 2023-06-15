Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 this year in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga is being slammed online after posting a “cringey” promotional video for migraine medication, news.com.au reports.

The A Star is Born actress posted the advert for Pfizer drug Nurtec ODT on her Instagram page on Tuesday, revealing in the post’s caption that she had suffered a debilitating condition since her early years.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT,” she shared alongside a photo of her singing onstage. “We’re in this together. If you’re ready to speak to a doctor, ask about Nurtec ODT today. #MHAM.”

One box of eight tablets costs $US1088 ($1763).

In an interview posted on Pfizer’s website, Gaga got candid about her “debilitating” experience with migraines.

“I would be in bed for days with tremendous pain in my head, behind my eyes, and all throughout my face,” she explained.

“I couldn’t read or have any lights on, and I needed to be alone in a quiet room for hours that could lead to days until the pain subsided.”

However, the ad wasn’t received well by the public, with many regarding the collaboration as a money-making scheme.

“Girl what the hell happened to you that you’re like this and care about money this way and nothing else anymore?” one fan wrote. “Not the person who used to say ‘I f***ing hate money’ in 2009.”

Another user accusedGaga of taking advantage of America’s healthcare system.

“Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake [of] greed and wealth. I know you are compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful,” the follower shared.

“I hope you will show that through the ways you use your platform and privilege moving forward. This ain’t it.”

Other followers were even more cutthroat, with one writing, “Your fans are extremely disappointed and ashamed. We miss the old Gaga not the money hungry shell of a person you’ve become.”

Another celebrity who formerly endorsed the drug is Khloe Kardashian, who filmed multiple Nurtec ODT commercials last year.



