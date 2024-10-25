As teh 2024 US election approaches, Donald Trump appears to have a slight edge of his opposition Kamala Harris in a number of key battleground states. Video / CNN

Mel Gibson has accused US Vice-President Kamala Harris of having “the IQ of a fence post”.

The 68-year-old actor has confirmed he will be voting for Donald Trump to return to the White House in the upcoming US election and hit out at the Democratic candidate, insisting it wouldn’t be “good” if she was to triumph as she has a “miserable track record”.

Asked who he will vote for at the election, the Braveheart star told TMZ: “Oh man, that’s a big question., I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I vote for.”

Asked if he meant Trump, he replied: “I think that’s a pretty good guess.”

The Passion of the Christ actor was then pressed on what he thinks the country would be like if the former Apprentice star returned for a second term, but he failed to answer the question as he opted to attack Harris instead.